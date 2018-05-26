LIST: 5 ways to cool your dog this summer

With temperatures rising in the valley, it's not just us that get super hot during these months.

Our four-legged friends are also dealing with the triple-digit heat.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner: Animal news]

Jo Ann Wickens from Dogtopia Dog Daycare in Phoenix gives us five ways to keep your dog cool this summer.

The Muzzle Puzzle: The shape of your dog's muzzle can determine how they are affected by the summer heat. Be aware of this while taking your dog on walks and if they're playing outside. Breeds such as Pugs, Boxers and Shih Tzus feature muzzles with short noses and a flattened mouth which makes breathing a bit more difficult, especially in the summer. If you notice extreme panting, it's time to head inside!

The shape of your dog's muzzle can determine how they are affected by the summer heat. Be aware of this while taking your dog on walks and if they're playing outside. Breeds such as Pugs, Boxers and Shih Tzus feature muzzles with short noses and a flattened mouth which makes breathing a bit more difficult, especially in the summer. If you notice extreme panting, it's time to head inside! Brush, brush, brush! Popular breeds such as Labrador retrievers, Siberian huskies and Bernese mountain dogs have what is called a double coat. The hot air gets trapped in their thick layers of fur and the extra heat forces their body to work harder in order to get cooled off.

Popular breeds such as Labrador retrievers, Siberian huskies and Bernese mountain dogs have what is called a double coat. The hot air gets trapped in their thick layers of fur and the extra heat forces their body to work harder in order to get cooled off. Keep Them Cool: Fill a baby pool with water and ice to give your pup the ultimate place to cool down. Dogs tend to sweat through their paws so this option is a cheap and easy way for them to chill.

Fill a baby pool with water and ice to give your pup the ultimate place to cool down. Dogs tend to sweat through their paws so this option is a cheap and easy way for them to chill. Freezer Toys: Pop a few of your dog's favorite toys in the freezer to give them something cold to chew on. Better yet, run their toys under water to get them wet and then pop them in the freezer to create a toy-popsicle.

Pop a few of your dog's favorite toys in the freezer to give them something cold to chew on. Better yet, run their toys under water to get them wet and then pop them in the freezer to create a toy-popsicle. Doggie Booties: They look ridiculous, but they're oh so practical. If you must take your dog on the pavement, consider investing in two pairs of booties to keep their feet cool and unharmed.

Dogtopia has several locations in the Phoenix area. For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.