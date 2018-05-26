LIST: 5 ways to cool your dog this summerPosted: Updated:
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog stuck on roof
Firefighters rescue cats from trees, but how about dogs from roofs? The Wells, Maine Police and Fire Departments worked together to save one pooch that was stuck on a roof after going through an upstairs window. Take a look at how the dog thanked the firefighter.More >
Elk spotted with head tangled in wire
Folks around the Pine area are being asked to keep an eye out for an elk in trouble. An Arizona veterinarian who gained internet fame as the so-called "elk whisperer" sent us video of the animal.More >
LIST: 5 ways to cool your dog this summer
The temperature is rising in Phoenix, so I wanted to reach out to suggest a visual idea to help spread the word about five simple things you should know to help keep your pup cool right now.More >
