PD: Man critical, woman shot following shooting in Ahwatukee

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two people.

The incident took place near the area of 48th Street and Ray Road.

According to Phoenix police, a man and a woman in her 30s were involved in an argument when the man attempted to commit suicide.

Police added the woman intervened during the suicide attempt.

The female victim suffered non-life-threatening hand injuries while the man drove himself to a nearby urgent care with critical injuries.

According to Phoenix police, the woman and man know each other.

The shooting is under investigation.

