FD: 80 messenger pigeons killed in double house fire in west Phoenix

Fire investigation at two west Phoenix homes reveals 80 messenger pigeons died from smoke inhalation during an early Saturday morning fire.

The incident occurred near the area of 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix fire says the two homes are next to each other and that all occupants made it out safely except for the birds.

"The homeowner has about 150 birds at the home; 80 of them were inside a cage," said Capt. Danny Gile with Phoenix fire.

According to officials, the homeowner is part of an association that focuses on messenger birds. Four dogs made it out safely from the other home also devastated by the fire.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

First alarm, 2 houses on fire and 80 messenger pigeons dead from the smoke #azfamily @PHXFire pic.twitter.com/29gLf010Ir — Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) May 26, 2018

