Cooler temperatures to start holiday weekend forecast

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Partly sunny skies, breezy winds and slightly cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the holiday weekend across Arizona as a storm tracks from California to the east.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Winds in the high country will be the strongest Saturday, with southwest gusts of 35 to 50 mph. With low relative humidity and dry fuels, Red Flag Warnings have been issued from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday for high fire danger.

Valley breezes will kick up at speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

Winds ease up and clouds clear out Sunday. Temperatures rise Monday through Wednesday before another low pressure system brings a slight cooling and increase in winds Thursday and Friday.

No rain is expected over the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 93 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 100 Monday and 104 Tuesday. The average high for this time of the year is about 98 degrees.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Check out the Flower Moon

    Check out the Flower Moon

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:03 GMT
    (Source: National Weather Service Phoenix)(Source: National Weather Service Phoenix)

    This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.

    More >

    This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.

    More >

  • Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

    Sneak peek at monsoon forecast

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-23 02:49:08 GMT
    Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Arizona could see more rain than usual during the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.

    More >

    After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.

    More >

  • Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:02:18 GMT
    Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >
    •   