Cooler temperatures to start holiday weekend forecast

Partly sunny skies, breezy winds and slightly cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the holiday weekend across Arizona as a storm tracks from California to the east.

Winds in the high country will be the strongest Saturday, with southwest gusts of 35 to 50 mph. With low relative humidity and dry fuels, Red Flag Warnings have been issued from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday for high fire danger.

Valley breezes will kick up at speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

Winds ease up and clouds clear out Sunday. Temperatures rise Monday through Wednesday before another low pressure system brings a slight cooling and increase in winds Thursday and Friday.

No rain is expected over the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 93 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 100 Monday and 104 Tuesday. The average high for this time of the year is about 98 degrees.

