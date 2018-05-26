Police searching for 2 vehicles following deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for suspects after two vehicles left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. near the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Witnesses told officers that the victim in his 40s was crossing mid-block on McDowell Road when he was struck by a blue SUV.

Police say that blue SUV did not stop and fled the crash scene.

After the first crash, the victim was struck a second time by a white vehicle.

The second vehicle also fled the crash scene.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses followed the second vehicle and found it abandoned nearby.

The victim was treated by fire personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

