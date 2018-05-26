PD: Teenage pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Phoenix

By azfamily.com Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A 17-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Phoenix 

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. near the area of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road

According to Phoenix police, the pedestrian, identified as  David Rosales, 17, was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. 

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said. 

Rosales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. 

The crash is under investigation. 

