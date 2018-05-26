PD: Teenage pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Phoenix

A 17-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Phoenix

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. near the area of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

According to Phoenix police, the pedestrian, identified as David Rosales, 17, was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Rosales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

