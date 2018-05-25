What do hackers know about you? AZ company will tell you for free

Ever wondered if hackers are trading your password or credit card in the dark reaches of the web? A Scottsdale-based company will tell you for free.

Freehackreport.com scours the dark web for data breaches and collects the information. Users can type in an email address and the company will instantly send you a secure report of all the information hackers have posted. (Note: We've found this email often winds up in your spam folder.)

So far, freehackreport.com has identified more than 2.2 billion stolen passwords.

To demonstrate the depth of the company’s databases, founder John Sabo ran a search on hacked email addresses associated with Arizona’s Family.

He discovered more than 180 accounts associated with the station had turned up on the dark web. Several anchors and reporters had compromised passwords, including Good Morning Arizona anchor Olivia Fierro, Good Evening Arizona anchor Jared Dillingham, 3 On Your Side reporter Gary Harper and senior reporter Mike Watkiss.

Someone hacked Watkiss’ Facebook account this week and used it to send out messages soliciting a financial scam.

“Every day it’s just a new mountain” of hacked data, said Sabo, a former hacker himself who served time in the late 1990s for breaching a website.

Sabo said the goal of hacking was different back then. Now, it's a flourishing black market where hacked PayPal accounts are traded for $14 to $45 each.

He said the goal of his service is to render hacked information useless by informing victims about exposed information and encouraging them to regularly change passwords. He recommends using an automated password manager tool.

He said freehackreport.com is funded by donations. He hopes to sell security services to researchers and large websites in the future.

