What do hackers know about you? AZ company will tell you for free

Posted: Updated:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Ever wondered if hackers are trading your password or credit card in the dark reaches of the web? A Scottsdale-based company will tell you for free.

Freehackreport.com scours the dark web for data breaches and collects the information. Users can type in an email address and the company will instantly send you a secure report of all the information hackers have posted. (Note: We've found this email often winds up in your spam folder.)

So far, freehackreport.com has identified more than 2.2 billion stolen passwords.

To demonstrate the depth of the company’s databases, founder John Sabo ran a search on hacked email addresses associated with Arizona’s Family.

[READ MORE: 4 Myths -- and facts -- about online security]

He discovered more than 180 accounts associated with the station had turned up on the dark web. Several anchors and reporters had compromised passwords, including Good Morning Arizona anchor Olivia Fierro, Good Evening Arizona anchor Jared Dillingham, 3 On Your Side reporter Gary Harper and senior reporter Mike Watkiss.

Someone hacked Watkiss’ Facebook account this week and used it to send out messages soliciting a financial scam.

“Every day it’s just a new mountain” of hacked data, said Sabo, a former hacker himself who served time in the late 1990s for breaching a website.

Sabo said the goal of hacking was different back then. Now, it's a flourishing black market where hacked PayPal accounts are traded for $14 to $45 each.

He said the goal of his service is to render hacked information useless by informing victims about exposed information and encouraging them to regularly change passwords. He recommends using an automated password manager tool.

[PASSWORD TIPS: How to Get A Secure Password]

[READ MORE: Four simple tips to keep you safe on the internet]

He said freehackreport.com is funded by donations. He hopes to sell security services to researchers and large websites in the future. 

Click here to visit freehackreport.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio