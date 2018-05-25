Burger mania! Check out some of the tastiest burgers in town

There's no better time than Memorial Day to grab an all-American burger.

But for those not grilling at home, where are some of the best burgers? We checked out some local favorite spots to find some of the tastiest burgers in town.

1. Delux

Craving a late night burger? You can be sure that Delux will have your fix. The gourmet burger restaurant at 32nd Street and Camelback is open until 2 a.m. 7 days a week. You can get a delicious Delux burger classic, a Delux Duo of two mini burgers, a turkey burger or a veggie burger. Do not miss the fries and sweet potato fries served in a mini shopping cart!

3146 E. Camelback

602-522-2288

http://www.deluxburger.com/

2. Chuck Box

You just can't call yourself a Sun Devil fan if you haven't tried the cheeseburgers at Chuckbox in Tempe. Located near a campus that has changed so much over the years, it's unrecognizable, the Chuck Box has remained a steadfast institution of good eats. The secret of their tasty burgers is that they broil the meat over mesquite charcoal. The prices are also really reasonable, so you won't break the bank for a good meal.

202 E. University Drive, Tempe

http://www.thechuckbox.com/

3. Aioli Burger

What started as one of the hottest food trucks in the Valley has evolved into a catering company and now a brick-and-mortar store. Three lifelong friends came up with the concept and it has exploded over the last few years You won't want to miss imaginative creations like the White Truffle Swiss Burger, the Black and Blue Burger and the Italiano Burger.

10652 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028

(602) 971-5555

https://www.aioliburger.com/

4. Zinburger

What can we say but "yum?" Even the basic Zinburger is anything but basic, featuring Manchego cheese and Zinfandel-braised onions. You'll also find a list of unique choices, including the El Diablo (with fire-roasted jalapenos and pepper jack cheese), the Ringer (with bacon, Frank's Red hot sauce, onion rings and pepper jack cheese) and the Bruce Lee (with Asian BBQ sauce, jalapeno, slaw, cucumber, white wine vinaigrette and Siracha Mayo.)

And what's a burger without a shake? Zinburger is known for its delish milkshakes. Flavors include the Nutella Hazelnut Crunch, the Salted Caramel and the Butterfinger. Also, the patio is GREAT for outdoro dining.

Zinburger has locations at the Scottsdale Quarter, the Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, and Heritage Square in Gilbert.

http://www.zinburgeraz.com

5. Rehab Burger Therapy

Rehab Burger Therapy was founded on the idea that everyone deserves a break from the daily grind. The burger menu is HUGE and the choices seem endless. Rehab's burgers are a custom blend of bone out sirloin, brisket & USDA chuck beef, never frozen and grilled to order. All burgers are served with your choice of Brioche, Pretzel, Wheat Kaiser or gluten-free bun. The burgers all present fun names and creative concepts, like the PBJ & Bacon Burger and the Spicy Mac and Cheese Burger. Hang ten with the Mac Gnarly Burger. And feeling adventurous? Check out the spicy Ghost Burger, which includes ghost pepper jack cheese.

There are locations in both Old Town Scottsdale and in Tempe.

http://rehabburgertherapy.com

6. Angel's Trumpet's Alehouse

Angel's Trumpet's Alehouse is said to have delish cheeseburgers, as well as a unique menu packed with other goodies to sample. Try the Good Ole Fashioned with pickled red onion, smoked tomato aioli, fresh leafy greens on a toasted bun with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella, swiss or pepper jack. The Outlaw features peppered bacon and smoky BBQ sauce, and the Brewlee comes complete with a fried egg.

810 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-252-2630

http://angelstrumpetalehouse.com/

7. Fuddrucker's

Fuddruckers bills itself as selling "The World's Greatest Hamburgers." So what's cooking here? "Some assembly required." The joy comes in building your own burger. The buns are baked fresh, the meat is grilled to order, and you can top it with as many (or as few) toppings as you want from the huge toppings bar.

http://www.fuddruckers.com/

8. Original Hamburger Works

Pick your style, pick your size. The Original Hamburger Works makes these burgers and cheeseburgers all about you. Pick the Super Great One, the Great Big One, the Small one or maybe the Retirement Burger, There are also themed burgers like the Fiesta, the Hawaiian and the Border burger. The mesquite-broiled burgers are cooked over an open flame, right in front of your eyes.

2801 North 15th Avenue in Phoenix on the southeast corner of 15th Avenue and Thomas.

http://greatburgeraz.com/index.html

9. The Stand

Come visit the Stand in the Phoenix or Scottsdale location for a mouthwatering burger you won't soon forget. Try the "Standard"- 100 percent house ground beef, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, fresh sliced onion, kosher dill pickles, homemade stand sauce. Or there's the Royale: The Standard w/ cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, bacon, & butter caramelized onions, brioche bun.

https://www.thestandbnt.com/

10. Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers

The name says it all! If you're looking for some suds and a hearty cheeseburger, this is the place. All burgers are handcrafted and made from scratch, and all are cooked to order. try the spicy "Ring of Fire," the hearty "Roadhouse" with chili, and even the "Pittsburgher," with fries and coleslaw piled on the burger, Pittsburgh-style.

https://www.coldbeers.com/

Don't forget all the favorite go-to spots for a quick cheeseburger that is consistent and good, every time.

-Smashburger

-Culver's

-In & Out

-Habit

-5 Guys

