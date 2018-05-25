Lawmakers call for investigation into 'evolution' changes in draft science standards

Some state lawmakers are calling for an investigation after proposed changes were made to evolution portions of the Draft Arizona Science Standards.

The May 24 letter to Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas demands edits made during the internal review process be ignored and calls for an investigation into how and why the edits were made.

“If these standards go through we're putting our teachers in a very precarious situation,” says Rep. Athena Salman. “They're getting into gray area that is potentially illegal and Arizona doesn't need another lawsuit.”

Salman is one of 20 lawmakers that signed onto the letter which calls the ADE revisions to evolution study “tampering” and calls for an investigation so, “this shameful performance is not repeated.”

In response to the letter sent by lawmakers, ADE spokesman Stefan Swiat said Superintendent Douglas “welcomes their feedback and thanks the legislators for actively engaging in the process.” Swiat said online comment link will be open until midnight Monday, May 28th.

More than 100 science educators have worked together to update the science standards which determine what students should know by the end of the school year and what subject matter may appear on tests. Arizona science standards were last reviewed in 2004.

