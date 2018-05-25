Dirty Dining May 25: Mesa restaurant hit with a whopping 12 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Zipps Sports Grill
19420 N. 59th Avenue
Glendale
4 violations

Among the violations:

Server handling ready to eat lemon wedges with bare hands
Chili and salad dressing kept past discard date

Jewel’s Bakery Café
4041 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handled batter then waffle egg sandwich without washing hands
Raw salmon thawed in hand wash sink

Freedom Inn of Scottsdale
15436 N. 64th Street
Scottsdale

6 violations

Among the violations:
Worker handled raw fish then clean utensils
Old food debris on meat slicer

Shaanxi Garden
67 N. Dobson Road
Mesa

12 violations

Among the violations:
Cooked lamb stored with no date mark
Several employees washing hands for less than 5 seconds
Raw chicken and raw beef over potatoes

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Tea Light Café
7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
Phoenix
85054

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
19 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
85281

Mesquite High School
500 S. McQueen Road
Gilbert
85233

Circle K
3 E. Main Street
Avondale
85323

True Food
15191 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85254

Pita Palms
15605 W. Roosevelt Street
Goodyear
85338

