Dirty Dining May 25: Mesa restaurant hit with a whopping 12 health code violations

Zipps Sports Grill

19420 N. 59th Avenue

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Server handling ready to eat lemon wedges with bare hands

Chili and salad dressing kept past discard date

Jewel’s Bakery Café

4041 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handled batter then waffle egg sandwich without washing hands

Raw salmon thawed in hand wash sink

Freedom Inn of Scottsdale

15436 N. 64th Street

Scottsdale



6 violations

Among the violations:

Worker handled raw fish then clean utensils

Old food debris on meat slicer

Shaanxi Garden

67 N. Dobson Road

Mesa

12 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked lamb stored with no date mark

Several employees washing hands for less than 5 seconds

Raw chicken and raw beef over potatoes

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Tea Light Café

7000 E. Mayo Blvd.

Phoenix

85054

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

19 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

85281

Mesquite High School

500 S. McQueen Road

Gilbert

85233

Circle K

3 E. Main Street

Avondale

85323

True Food

15191 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85254

Pita Palms

15605 W. Roosevelt Street

Goodyear

85338

