Lawmakers divided as ever on school safety

Following the latest shooting school shooting in Indiana, Republicans and Democrats in Arizona are as divided as ever on the best way to protect Arizona children.

A week after legislative Democrats called for a special session to deal with school safety, Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, said he was open to ideas.

However, the influential GOP lawmaker said he would not be open to any including any gun control measures like the banning of bump stock devices or closing the so-called gun show loophole.

But Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Steve Farley, who is running for governor, says any school safety legislation is meaningless without tighter gun laws.

The two lawmakers squared off on a Friday taping of 3TV's Politics Unplugged. The bottom line: to hold your breath on a special session happening this summer.

