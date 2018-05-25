Family grieves loss of man killed trying to help others in a wreck

"My husband put everybody before him. Everybody."

Relatives of a good Samaritan are speaking out after their beloved family member was killed trying to help others after a car crash.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Good Samaritan killed trying to help driver who crashed on Loop 202 Red Mountain]

"Mick" McQuillen, 51, got out of his car Thursday to help divert traffic around a crash on the freeway near Loop 202 Red Mountain near Recker Road.

Sadly, he was hit by another driver and killed.

The driver who struck McQuillen remained at the scene, and the investigation into the crash continues.

Meantime, McQuillen's family continues to try to cope with the loss.

Loved ones gathered Friday at the family's Mesa restaurant called "Grandma's Kitchen."

They say it was no surprise McQuillen, a part-time Uber driver, was trying to help others.

"He calls me at 10:30, and he's like, 'There is a bad accident down here on Red Mountain Freeway. I'm going to get out and detour traffic,' and of course I didn't think to say anything. He said 'I'll call you back.' Four hours later, no call, and I knew instantly."

His wife, Aundra, who is partially disabled after a series of strokes, says her husband was her rock.

"Mick was a hero yesterday, but he's been a hero in all our lives," she said. "He was just a good guy; a great guy."

McQuillen was also the father of two sons.

If you'd like to help, the family has set up an account at Wells Fargo bank under the name Aundra McQuillen.

