PD: Babysitter beaten, toddler kidnapped; older sister sees it all

Police say they have arrested a man who kidnapped a boy from his babysitter after breaking into their home and assaulting her, all while his sister hid under a blanket and watched.

Glendale Police Dept. spokeswoman Officer Tiffany Smith said this past Sunday, May 13, Immanuel Williams showed up at a home located near 63rd Ave. and Maryland Ave. around 2 a.m. and pounded on the door demanding to be let in. Court documents say Amberley Amerine, the mother of the kidnapped child, had been letting Williams live there recently, but she had kicked him out three days prior because of his 'explosive' behavior.

“He snapped. It’s out of the ordinary. It’s the last thing I ever expected," she said.

Smith says Williams' pounding was answered by a woman babysitting two children at the home. She spoke to Williams from behind a locked security door and the front door slightly opened. "The babysitter must have felt safe from behind the security door," said Smith. When she didn't let Williams in, court paperwork says he kicked in the security door and grabbed the babysitter by the throat, choking her.

According to court documents, Williams lifted her off her feet by her neck until she almost blacked out. The woman was able to break free from Williams and run to a nearby convenience store to call for help. As she ran, she looked back to see Williams running from the home with the 2-year-old boy under his arm "like a football." After a six-hour search of the neighborhood, the boy was found safe in an abandoned shed.

“You can’t even think right and you’re just in panic mode and you don’t know where to start," Amerine said about the hours her son was missing. “Ya know, all these things and emotions and fear – the most fearful time I’ve ever had and I couldn’t really process why.”

Investigators found a 7-year-old girl who saw the violent episode unfold from her hiding place under a blanket next to where her brother was snatched.

The little girl told police Williams screamed he was going to, "kill everyone," as he broke into the home and choked her babysitter, court documents say.

Two days later, on Tuesday, investigators found Williams and arrested him on multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, child abuse, endangerment, threatening and intimidating, custodial interference and burglary. Amerine tells Arizona's Family she thinks Williams may have been high on spice during the violence.

Amerine says her children and the babysitter are doing okay.

“He’s doing very well. He still has nightmares but he’s playing and he’s cheerful and he hasn’t skipped a beat," she said.



