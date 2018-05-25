Food bank cooler breaks down; 4,000 pounds of food lost

A Chandler food bank is asking for help after its big cooler broke down, leaving 4,000 pounds of food spoiled.

AZCEND food bank serves thousands of people each year. On an average day, it serves 50 to 60 people with food boxes to help feed their families that range from 3 to 7 people.

The food bank's large cooler was full of fresh items, including dairy items like milk and cheese.

Officials say it will cost around $7,000 to replace the food and an additional $500 to repair the cooler.

Fresh, perishable items are hard to get. And the folks at AZCEND say donations slow down during summer. With the heat coming and kids out of school, many families rely heavily on food box donations.

If you can make any kind of donation and help out, you're asked to contact the food bank at www.azcend.org or call (480) 963-1423.

In addition to the loss of food in the cooler, the food bank is running short on hamburger helper, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, spaghetti sauce, and soup.

AZCEND operates one of the nation’s oldest food banks and is Chandler’s largest basic needs service provider.

Founded in 1966, AZCEND helps people move from crisis to stability and ultimately to prosperity.

