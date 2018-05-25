Chocolate Raspberry Tarte

Chocolate Cookie Tarte Dough

1 lb sweet butter at room temperature

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ tsp salt

3 eggs

3 ounces finely ground blanched almond meal

4 cups all purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

2 cups powdered sugar

Combine flour, cocoa powder and cocoa powder in a bowl and then sift them together. Place room temperature butter, vanilla extract and salt in mixing bowl. Combine on low speed. Add eggs and combine well. Add almond meal and combine. Add sifted flour mixture to butter-egg mixture and mix on low speed just to combine ingredients. Remove dough from bowl onto lightly floured surface and form into 2 balls. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Roll out to desired shape after allowing dough to rest.

Dough can be rolled out several times with ample resting time between rolling.

Dough may be prepared ahead of time and frozen.

Can keep in fridge for up to one week.

French Chocolate Ganache

8 ounces dark chocolate chips

5 ounces heavy cream

1 ounce butter

1 Tbsp corn syrup

Place chocolate in medium sized bowl.

Place heavy cream, butter and corn syrup in sauce pan. Bring to 167 degree Fahrenheit. Pour heated cream mixture over chocolate and stir to melt.