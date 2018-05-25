Crispy Ribs with Hoisin Bayuels BBQ, Raspberry, & Celery Leaf

By: Chef Dushyant Singh of Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar

Crispy Ribs w/ Hoisin Bayuels BBQ, raspberry, & celery leaf



Pork Brine:

20 qt Smoked Water

5 cups Salt

5 cups Sugar

1 cup Garlic

Thyme

6 Pasilla Peppers

2 Tablespoons Coriander Seeds

Bay Leaves

Process:

Add everything to a pot and bring to a boil. Once boiled add enough ice to bring down to room temperature (Note: This also balances the salt and sugar in brine)

Ribs:

1 cup Olive Oil

S&P

Process:

Toss ribs with oil and salt and pepper. Then mark them on the grill to get that char flavor. Wrap in plastic and foil, place on a sheet tray and cook for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Banyuls Barbecue Sauce:

8 Strips Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (Roughly chopped)

½ Cup Smoked Butter

2 Oaxaca Chilies (Toasted seeds removed)

6 Shallots (Medium Dice)

20 Garlic Cloves (Roughly chopped)

2 Cups Banyuls

1.5 Qt Hoisin

3 Cups Ketchup

1 Cup Worcestershire Sauce

2 ½ Cup Brown Sugar

3 Cups Water

Pinch Salt

Process:

Render the bacon in a sauce pot, add smoked butter, chilies, shallots, and garlic, sauté till lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes. Next add the remaining ingredients and simmer for up to 1 hour stir occasionally. After 1 hour strain the sauce through the chinois and store in 32 oz delis.



Pan Seared Scallops w/ Spring Puree, Pancetta Jam, Fava Beans, Carrots, & Charred Onion

Spring Puree:

Fava Beans

Shallots

Meyer Lemon Peel

Blanched Spinach

Blanched Parsley

Tarragon

Ice

1 Tablespoon Sojawhip Powder

Salt

Process:

In a blender add the fava beans, shallots, lemon peel, ice, and the blanched herbs. Blend high speed, use the tamper tool to get the blender going. Slowly drizzle in cold water to desired consistency. Then add the Sojawhip and blend till the puree has thickened slightly. Store in deli or vacuumed sealed bag.

Pancetta & Calabrian Chili Jam

1 Log Pancetta

4 Large – 8 Small Shallots

1 Pt Balsamic Vinegar

1 Pt White Wine Vinegar

2 Pts Sugar

¼ Cup Chopped Calabrian Chilies

¼ Cup Thyme

Process:

Take one pancetta log, dice into 1 inch cubes and freeze for 2 hours. Using the medium dye grind the pancetta in the Hobart. Add the ground pancetta to a pot and start rendering the fat on low heat. Cook about 80% of the way then strain all the fat out. Add the shallots, balsamic, white wine vinegar, and sugar and cook for 30 minutes till the liquid begins to thicken. Pour into a 200 pan and cool in the walk in. once chilled fold in the Calabrian chilies and thyme. Store in 16oz delis.

Crab Salad w/ Pepperonata, Sorrel, & Mint Oil



Crab:

4 oz Crab

¼ Small Shallot Minced

½ lemon Juiced

2 leafs of tarragon Choped

Maldon Salt to Taste

Process:

Add everything to a bowl and mix well, taste before serving.

Pepperonata:

5 Red Bell Peppers Minced

2 Fresno Chilies Minced

4 Shallots Minced

¾ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup Sugar

Salt to Taste

Process:

In a small sauce pot sauté the peppers and shallots using extra virgin olive oil for30 seconds, then add the vinegar, sugar and salt and reduce by half.

Mint Oil:

1# Mint Leaves

2 Qts Oil

Process:

Blanch the mint in salted water for 20 seconds. Place on cloth towels and fold up to gently dry the mint. Continue this process a few times to eliminate any moisture. When the mint is dry using a very sharp knife slice the mint a little to help in the blending process (Note: a dull knife will bruise the mint which will ultimately destroy the color). Add the mint to the blender with the oil and blend on high speed for no more than 1 minute (Note: If you blend to long it will in properly heat up which will diminish the green color in the end). Once blended transfer the oil mixture to a sauce pot and slowly bring up to 150 degrees whisking constantly. Have prepared and ice bath mixed with salt to bring down the freezing point place a clean mixing bowl on top then transfer the oil to the bowl and whisk carefully till the oil is cool to the touch. Add the oil to deli and allow to set up for 24 hours. After 24 hours the oil is a deep green color, however the pulp from the mint is still in there. First you’re going to strain the oil through a chinois 1 time, then again through an oil filter. What’s left is the refined mint oil. When stored properly in the cooler it should last up to 2 months.