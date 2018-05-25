Scottsdale-born Disney star: 'You just have to believe that your time will come'

She’s the talented actor and dancer who plays Buffy on the popular Disney show “Andi Mack’” and she’s from right here in the Arizona – Scottsdale born and raised.

Sofia Wylie, who stars in the upcoming movie “Back of the Net,” stopped by “Good Morning Arizona” Friday to chat with Gina Maravilla and her daughter Kennedy.

At just 14 years old, Sofia is quite accomplished and has built up an impressive resume. But it hasn’t always been easy.

“Performing is all about taking risks,” Sofia said. “It’s really hard when you’re getting all these nos all the time, all these rejections. But after a few times, you just have to realize that it’s not always personally about you, specifically. … You have to … remember that you’re going to be where you’re supposed to be in the end. … You just have to believe that your time will come.”

“Back of the Net” is due out in September and earlier this year, "Andi Mack" was renewed for a third season.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.