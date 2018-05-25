Consumer Reports' recalls for May

Consumer Reports wants you to know about some serious recalls for the month of May.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles due to a malfunction that can keep drivers from shutting off their cruise control.

It can happen when the vehicle accelerates while the cruise control is on. For example, if a car is climbing a hill and needs more gas to maintain speed. And, the normal method of tapping the brake or touching the button doesn't work.

The number of different models affected is a lot, about 15.

If you drive one of the models, you'll be contacted.

There's another vehicle recall you need to know about and this one is for a brand new vehicle just released this year.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 49,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs due to a faulty fuel tube. There's a concern that the tube might leak gas and spark an engine fire. The recall affects all 2018 Cherokees that have a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine.

Hyundai and Kia are not taking any chances. They're recalling more than 37,000 hybrids because of an oil leak that could cause a fire.

The two manufacturers are concerned an oil leak might cause an electrical short and if that happens, the car could catch on fire.

If you have one of the hybrids made by Hyundai or Kia, you'll be contacted in mid-June.

Tesla continues to recall it's Model S due to faulty steering wheel bolts.

Tesla says the bolts could corrode, causing steering problems.

No injuries or accidents have been reported, but this is the biggest recall for Tesla so far.

Harbor Freight has is recalling more than 1 million electric chainsaws.

It involves two models of 14-inch electric saws sold under three different brand names including "Portland", "One Stop Gardens," and Chicago Electric. Apparently, the tool can fail to shut off when the switch is in the "off" position, causing the chainsaw to just keep running.

Harbor Freight has received three reports of lacerations, one that was serious enough that it required stitches.

If you think you may have one, stop using it and take it to your local Harbor Freight for a free replacement.

