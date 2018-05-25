Consumer Reports' recalls for MayPosted: Updated:
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home's curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they're not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their 'fun money.'
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.
Tipping has really changed over the years
By now, you're probably used to tipping by tablet. You know, when it comes time to pay a bill and you swipe your card into a tablet to settle up and then a range of suggested tips is presented. The practice is common everywhere from restaurants to hair salons, taxi cabs to coffee shops. And now, that's not all.
Florida teacher explains why he drowned raccoons in front of students
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren't cruel or inhumane.
Family of 6 that lost everything in mobile home fire asking for help
A Phoenix family of six is in a new home after their mobile home caught fire one week ago. While they have a roof over their heads, everything else is gone. Anything not touched by the flames is now damaged by smoke, the O'Conners are now having to start over.
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.
Why the FBI wants you to reset your internet router
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.
Fourth Scottsdale Unified administrator to resign
Dr. Pamela Sitton, who led the district's human resources department, was placed on paid leave last month for "allegations of unprofessional conduct."
Harvard graduate surprises Yuma teacher with inspirational invitation
Most teachers give everything they have for their students, and one Yuma native recently found an incredible way to say, “Thank you.”More >
Woman slips note to veterinary staff pleading for rescue from boyfriend, police say
A woman who told authorities she had been beaten and threatened by her boyfriend escaped from him after slipping a note to staff at a Florida veterinary hospital.
Gas leak forces dozens out of Buckeye apartment complex
The apartment complex, which is located near 9th Street and MC85, had an underground gas leak around 9 p.m.
Missing the boat on free travel
Use rewards credit cards to pay for vacations.
VIDEO: Yuma native invites grade teacher to Harvard graduation
A Yuma native had a special way of thanking her sixth-grade teacher.
Harvard graduate surprises Yuma teacher with inspirational invitation
'She kept me going when he died': Father of fallen soldier loses dog before Memorial Day
Memorial Day was bitter-sweet for an Ahwatukee father of a fallen soldier when he lost his dog just days before Memorial Day.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO FORECAST: Toasty Tuesday and Wednesday, big heat this weekend
It's going to be hot Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll see a slight reprieve before a big warm-up on Sunday.
