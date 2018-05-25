As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, May 25

9th Annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival to Celebrate the Red, White and Blue

The time has come to light up the Sonoran Desert sky at the Ninth Annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival at Rancho Mañana Golf Course. Cave Creeks biggest single day event continues to be streamlined for a carefree experience of great live bands, massive glowing balloons, everyone's favorite fireworks show and a celebration of a red, white and blue Memorial Day weekend.

New this year: Gone are the days of purchasing food, beverage script tickets and waiting in double long lines. Head straight for your tasty eats and enjoy. Want to see the timeline or surf the food truck menus? Just hop online and find the information on our new user-friendly website.

Adults and children alike will love the live music on the Sanderson Ford's main stage, especially from the band viewing area, which welcomes low-profile lawn chairs. Please note: lawn chairs must remain in designated area. Also, there's plenty for the little ones to see and do. Featured at the event are free face painting and free balloon twisting, or you can choose to let your kids burn energy in fun thrilled kids' zone.

Adults can enjoy great beverages, cocktails and wine, as well as craft beer flowing from the taps of Four Peaks Brewery. Splurge on scrumptious food from local food trucks and vendors including Honey Bears BBQ, American Poutine Co., Wandering Donkey, Yellowman Fry Bread, Doughlicious Pizza, Wok Sticks, Mediterranean Majik, AZ Wings, Firehouse Kettle Corn and Cotton Candy, Firehouse Shaved Ice, and Funnel Cakes.

Tickets:

Discounted Pre-purchased online tickets

These are the way to fly, with new separate entrance for prepaid & VIP ticket holders.

Prepaid tickets are: Adults $15, Kids $10 for ages 12 and under; children 2 and under enter free (ticket fees apply).

Day of event at the gate:

Adults $20, Kids $15 for ages 12 and under; children 2 and under enter free.

All sales are final. No cancellations or rain checks.

Veteran and active military

Receive GA ticket at ½ price, must show identification at the ticket office day of event.

VIP tickets: Adults $75; children 12 and under $35. Price includes entrance fee, tax, gratuity, gourmet buffet from Tonto Bar and Grill (from 5:30-8:00 p.m.), a private cash bar and private restrooms. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance by the end of day May 25 and are not available at the gate. VIP tickets are limited and do sell out, so buy them early to secure your spot.

Tickets can be purchased online at CaveCreekFestivals.com.

All ticket orders are final. There are no cancellations and no rain check on all purchased tickets.

Parking: Please note that there is NO parking at the event site. All parking is available at the center of town, 38406 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek. Parking is $10, and proceeds go to Civil Air Patrol. Parking includes shuttle service to and from the event. Please note: There is NO access or parking available at Tonto Bar and Grill.

5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018

Event

5:30 p.m.

Gates open to public

Live music by Madison Holmes from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Madison is a talented up-and-coming singer/songwriter who loves to perform music from country, classic rock and pop genres.

Sanderson Ford sponsors all our talented musicians as well as the stage for this year's event.

6:30 p.m.

Arizona Wing Civil Air Patrol color guard presentation

Flyover by Deer Valley Composite Squadron 302

National Anthem performed by Madison Holmes

6:45 p.m.

Live music from 6:45-8 p.m. by our headliner The Shari Rowe Band

7:30 p.m.

Balloons start to inflate, come to life and glow. Balloons' glow lasts for 90 minutes.

8 p.m.

Live music continues from the Sanderson Ford stage 8-10 p.m. with The Josh Roy Band

9 p.m.

The amazing fireworks show showers you with a celebration of red, white and blue.

You won't want to miss this memorial tribute!

For more information, visit: www.CaveCreekFestivals.com

Rancho Mañana Golf Course

5734 E Rancho Manana Blvd

Cave Creek, Arizona 85331

Deep Time Exhibit at The Library, Scottsdale Civic Center

DEEP TIME: Imagining the Ancient Inland Sea is an immersive, family-friendly experience running May 26-Aug. 24 at the Gallery @ The Library, Scottsdale Civic Center.

Presented by Scottsdale Arts, DEEP TIME takes visitors on a journey to the prehistoric ocean that once covered the Sonoran Desert, as imagined through the eyes of Tucson-based artists Lex Gjurasic and Rachel Slick. This sculpted environment uses color, pattern, light, texture and experimental materials to create an ocean-bottom experience of being surrounded by fanciful sea life, including kelp towers, coral reefs, an underwater garden, a bioluminescent tunnel and a large sea beast.

The exhibition also incorporates anthropology, paleontology and geology alongside folktales, legends and myths, providing opportunities for children and adults to learn about the creatures who lived in the prehistoric ocean through a mixture of science, fantasy and imagination. A variety of free activities throughout the summer will enhance the experience with creative workshops and visits from scientific experts.

The exhibition will open Saturday, May 26, with a reception from 6:30 pm-8:30 p.m. Slick will take young visitors on a visual journey within the installation from 7 pm-8 p.m. that evening, using an illustrated treasure map. The first 30 participants will receive a signed, special-edition map.

Other DEEP TIME events include:

DEEP TIME Slime -Friday, June 8, 10:30 a.m.- noon. Learn to make three different types of sea slime. Participants can even take the slime home with them. For ages 8 and older.

Create a Mystical Sea Creature- Saturday, June 23, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Use recycled materials to create your own fantasy sea creature with artist Tania Radda. All ages.

Super Corals! -Saturday, July 14, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Scientists are learning how corals can withstand challenging environmental conditions, like warming seas. Learn how “super corals” may save the reefs in this lecture by oceanographer Franklin Lane.

Meet a Paleontologist! -Friday, July 27, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Discover Arizona's past as an ancient sea and meet paleontologist David Gilette in this family-friend discussion and workshop, where participants paint replicas of dinosaur teeth to take home.

Closing Reception and Performance -Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Celebrate DEEP TIME with the artists, light refreshments and a performance by Lano, composer of the exhibit’s soundtrack.

For more information: http://scottsdalepublicart.org/events/deep-time

Gallery @The Library, Scottsdale Civic Center

3839 N Drinkwater Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

The 2018 Phoenix Pet Expo

2018 Phoenix Expo will be held on May 26th-27th, at WestWorld of Scottsdale! Pets are welcome!

Events:

- Indoor SURFIN WAVE DOG MACHINE from Lucy Pet Products

- Indoor SPLASH DOGS diving pool

- Lure coursing Flyball Disc dogs

- The event is available for live reports or live weather reports.

- Pets, rescue groups and shelters available on Friday before show

- Coverage of mega-adoption event consisting of several area rescue groups and shelters and more than 300 adoptable pets.

- Interviews with local pet-related business owners, shelters and non-profit directors.

- Pets are welcome to attend the event with owners. Many photo opportunities available.

- Indoor agility course, training demonstrations

- Discounted vaccinations and microchipping are available at the event



More information: www.PhoenixPetExpo.com or 1-800-977-3609



WestWorld of Scottsdale

Saturday, May 26, 10AM 5PM

Sunday May 27, 11AM-4PM

Pets are welcome. Event is indoors with Valet parking

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Sassi Closing

It's an iconic north Scottsdale location that offered outdoor dining at its finest. But now, fans of Sassi's are learning that the restaurant and popular wedding venue will be closing its doors after 14 years. A Martini party tomorrow will be its last and final farewell to the public.

For more information: http://www.sassi.biz/index.php

Sassi

10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

480-502-9095

The Porch Partners With Arcadia Meat Market & Huss Brewing Co. For A Backyard BBQ On Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend The Porch Arcadia is hosted a Backyard BBQ in collaboration with our friends and neighbors at Arcadia Meat Market and Huss Brewing Co. Swing by on Saturday, May 26 from 1pm- 5 pm as The Porch's Chef Paul Lindsey grills up a special menu of grass-fed meats hand-selected by the master butchers at Arcadia Meat Market. And sip on crisp, summer-ready brews from AZ's-own Huss Brewing Co., including Orange Blossom Ale, Scottsdale Blonde and the seasonal Husstler American Lager. Plus, enjoy a live DJ spinning sun-soaked vibe all afternoon long, get your game on with signature backyard games and be sure to pick up some free schwag, including hats, koozies and pint glasses.

And don't forget that The Porch is always doggie friendly out on the patio and serves up a can't-miss weekend brunch featuring signature Giant Mule cocktails and personal bottles of bubbly. Note: The Porch Arcadia will also offer its full a la carte menu during the Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ.

Backyard BBQ Menu

"Porky's 21" $7

Pork bathed in Orange Blossom ale, smoked and pulled, napa spicy & sweet slaw, beer BBQ sauce, Porch pickled veg

Blondes and Brats $7

Huss Brewing "Scottsdale Blonde" meets Arcadia's sweet Italian Stallion sausage, peppers, onions, dash of chili flake

Husstler American Ale Grass Fed Grass Finished Burger $7

O.G. Buddies backyard style, LTO, 'Merica cheese, BBQ aioli

AZ Green Chili Burger GF+GF bun $9

Porky's smoked Orange Blossom Ale pork, burger, roasted green chili, smoked cheddar, carm onions (cooked down with Scottsdale Blonde) sriracha aioli

-Sides (choice 1 per above)

-House BBQ Chips

-Grilled Local Veggies

-Lisa's Famous Potato Salad

For more information regarding the Porch, visit www.porcharcadia.com, Huss Brewing at www.hussbrewing.com, and Arcadia Meat Market at www.arcadiameatmarket.com.

The Porch Arcadia

4017 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: 602-583-7938

Kick Off Summer with Bobby-Q this Memorial Day

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with Bobby-Q's "Memorial Day Smokin' Special," a complete six-person take-home meal for $40.00 (plus tax)

This Memorial Day and National Brisket Day. Bobby-Q is supplying celebrators with all of the BBQ essentials in one slow-smoked feast. Take the day off from cooking and enjoy a Memorial Day Smokin' Special with enough food for six people. Available on to-go orders only, The Memorial Day BBQ Special six-person feast features:

· 1 lb. of hand-sliced Smoked Prime Beef Brisket

· 1 lb. of seasoned Pulled Pork

· 6 large BBQ buns

· A 5oz bottle of Bobby Q's signature BBQ sauce

This patriotic package is priced at just $40.00. With the Memorial Day Special, you can celebrate two of Bobby-Q's favorite holidays, National Brisket Day and Memorial Day, and the unofficial start of summer with a delicious feast.

Price: $40.00 (plus tax)

When: Memorial Day (Monday, May 28, 2018), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information: www.bobbyq.net

Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ Locations

Phoenix: 8501 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85051; 602-995-5982

Biltmore: 3154 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018; 602-626-8856

Mesa: 1610 S. Stapley Dr. Mesa, AZ 85204; 480-361-7470

Local Actress Sofia Wylie Actress on the rise

Summertime Packing Tips!

How much can you really fit into one carry on sized suitcase? Three t-shirts, two jackets, two pairs of tights, one pair of jeans, one workout outfit, two pairs of sneakers, flip flops, one pair of heels, several accessories (that makes at least 18 outfit combinations!) and your necessary toiletries.

First, let's start with the basics... Ask yourself these important questions:

-What are you doing during your trip? Are you swimming? Going for a hike? Fancy dinner?

-What's the weather going to be like? Always plan to adjust 5-10 degrees & pack layers!

Next, make a list! Sort your list by categories (i.e.: clothing, toiletries, accessories, shoes, electronics). This will help you make sure you're not forgetting anything important. Cross items off as you put in your suitcase.

When planning your outfits, pick some basics to start... Grab your favorite pair of jeans & a couple pairs of tights. Build your outfits from there. Be sure to pack a few different colored t-shirt/tank top options that will go with all of your bottoms to create more variety. Throw a few jackets in there to layer & top off your outfits with some accessory options. Lastly, pick a couple pairs of shoes for all occasions and never forget a pair of flip flops!

To learn more read: https://www.metrosotherwoman.com/single-post/2018/05/22/Summertime-Packing-Tips

