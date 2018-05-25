Memorial Day events throughout the Phoenix metro area

Here are some of the events going on for Memorial Day.

Friday, May 25, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85339

The event will feature a water play area, bounce houses, live music, police and fire demonstrations and fireworks.

Admission to this family-friendly event is free.

Monday, May 28, 6 a.m.-noon (national anthem @ 7 a.m., ceremony @ 8 a.m.)

National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

More than 200 motorcyclists will honor the fallen with hundreds of U.S. flags. They line Cave Creek Road with the flags on 10-foot tall flagpoles and park the Motorcycles alongside those flags while greeting people arriving at the National Cemetery for the official state-sponsored event. Click here to sponsor a flag for a veteran for a $10 donation.

Monday, May 28, 9 a.m.–noon

Pioneer & Military Memorial Park, 1317 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85007

The public is invited to attend the Pioneers' Cemetery Association's annual Memorial Day observance at the Pioneer & Military Memorial Park. Radio announcer Marty Manning will emcee the event honoring Arizona's fallen heroes.

Following the ceremony, you can tour the Smurthwaite House and any of the seven historic cemeteries. Local historical societies will be on hand to answer questions.

Admission is admission is free.

Monday, May 28, noon (performance at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Parents, alumni, volunteers, friends and fans will enjoy a picnic lunch (seating is outside under the canopy or in the air-conditioned cafeteria) featuring hot dogs, beans, salad and dessert. Lunch will be available from noon until 2 p.m. Come and see The Academy Youth Guard, Phenom SoundSport, and The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps up close and personal.

May 28, 6:30 p.m.

City Hall Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Ceremonial presentations include formal Posting of the Colors, a solemn POW/MIA table ceremony demonstration, and all in attendance will be invited to take part in a candle lighting remembrance presentation towards the end of the evening.

No cost to attend. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit upon at the amphitheater.

For more information, please call the Parks, Recreation and Library Department, at (623) 333-2400, www.avondaleaz.gov/events .

Monday, May 28, 9 a.m.

Anthem Veteran Memorial at Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

Roses will be laid on pavers for those who gave their lives in service who are honored at the Anthem Veterans Memorial; a bell will be rung for each of them, followed by “Taps” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Special music from Arizona Veterans Band and Musical Theater of Anthem will be featured, and the U.S. Army Career Center staff will assist with the ceremony.

For more information, call 623-742-6050 or visit onlineatanthem.com.

Monday, May 28, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

The Heard Museum will recognize America’s military heroes Monday, May 28, 2018, with a film screening of Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance and a Q&A with the director, George Colburn, and Navajo Code Talker descendant, Michael Smith.

Also, enjoy jazz by the Larry Redbird Trio in the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum admission is $18 for adults, $13.50 for seniors and $7.50 for students (with college ID) and children 6-17. Veterans and one guest will receive complimentary admission for Memorial Day.

Monday, May 28, 10 a.m.

Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

This annual service includes the posting of colors, a bagpiper, a wreath and flag presentation, special guest speakers, and a warbird flyover.

This is a free event.

Monday, May 28, 9 a.m.

Gilbert Historical Museum, 10 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Every year the Gilbert Historical Society, along with American Legion Post 39, is proud to host Gilbert’s Memorial Day service on the museum’s front lawn, where monuments honor Gilbert residents who have served in our nation’s armed forces.

The service begins at 9 a.m. and includes a flag ceremony, the laying of wreaths and recognition of veterans in attendance, as well as musical entertainment and a variety of speakers. All Gilbert residents are encouraged to attend to honor those who have died in service. Bring lawn chairs as seating is limited for this popular event.

Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care

Monday, May 28 9:30 a.m.

400 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

The Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care are inviting the public to their annual Memorial Day Observance service.

