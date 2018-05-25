Iconic Scottsdale restaurant hosting one last party before closing

After 14 years of celebrating Arizona weddings and special occasions, the stunning Sassi restaurant is closing its doors.

The restaurant is honoring its time in Scottsdale with a farewell party Friday and Saturday.

Sassi, known for its breathtaking Tuscan villa-inspired space, will close permanently at the end of the night on Saturday, May 26.

The owner sold the land. A new-assisted living facility will soon go up where the restaurant now stands.

The farewell party will celebrate all the memories made here at the base of Pinnacle Peak.

Chef Christopher Nicosia will be cooking up some of Sassi’s most famous and favored Italian dishes. Friday and Saturday, Sassi will offer a $49-per-person family-style menu featuring warm marinated olives, mozzarella di bufala, sea salt pork and veal meatballs, garlic herb chicken parmigiana, Sassi sausage, and cannoli for dessert. Soft drinks, coffee and tea are included.

Martinis will be $10 all night long. Featured draft beers are $5 until the kegs run out.

Sassi is located at 10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-502-909.

