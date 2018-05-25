Pets welcome: Phoenix Pet Expo returns this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
They have surfing dogs at the Phoenix Pet Expo! (Source: Lucy Pet Media) They have surfing dogs at the Phoenix Pet Expo! (Source: Lucy Pet Media)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Phoenix Pet Expo, where pets are always welcome, is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

The event is both indoors and outdoors with valet parking available. Parking starts at $5.

Some fun features include:

  • Surfin' wave dog machine from Lucy Pet Products
  • Splash dogs diving pool
  • Agility course
  • Discounted vaccinations and microchipping

Tickets start at $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5 to 17. If you want to go both days, tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 17.

Kids under 5 years of age are free.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road.

For more information, visit www.phoenixpetexpo.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family