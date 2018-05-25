Pets welcome: Phoenix Pet Expo returns this weekend

They have surfing dogs at the Phoenix Pet Expo! (Source: Lucy Pet Media)

The Phoenix Pet Expo, where pets are always welcome, is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

The event is both indoors and outdoors with valet parking available. Parking starts at $5.

Some fun features include:

Surfin' wave dog machine from Lucy Pet Products

Splash dogs diving pool

Agility course

Discounted vaccinations and microchipping

Tickets start at $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5 to 17. If you want to go both days, tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 17.

Kids under 5 years of age are free.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road.

For more information, visit www.phoenixpetexpo.com.

