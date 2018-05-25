9th annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival celebrates red, white and blue

The ninth annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival is making its return at Rancho Manana Golf Course on Saturday, May 26. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The ninth annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival is making its return at Rancho Manana Golf Course on Saturday, May 26.

New this year is a reduction in hassle as food and beverage tickets are gone! Now you can head straight to your food or drinks without waiting in double-long lines.

Some highlights of the event include:

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gates open to public and live music by Madison Holmes.

6:30 p.m. Arizona Wing Civil Air Patrol color guard presentation. Flyover by Deer Valley Composite Squadron 302. National Anthem performed by Madison Holmes.

6:45 p.m. Live music from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. by our headliner the Shari Rowe Band.

7:30 p.m. Balloons start to inflate, come to life and glow. Glow lasts 90 minutes.

8 p.m. Live music continues with the Josh Roy Band.

9 p.m. Amazing fireworks show with a celebration of red, white and blue.



Pre-paid tickets start at $10 for kids ages 12 and under and $15 for adults. Day of event tickets are $15 for kids ages 12 and under and $20 for adults. Children 2 and under enter free.

Tickets and more information can be found at cavecreekfestivals.com.

Rancho Manana Golf Course can be found at 5734 E. Rancho Manana Boulevard. There is no parking at the event site, parking can be found at 38406 N. Schoolhouse Road.

Parking is $10 and proceeds go to Civil Air Patrol. Parking includes shuttle service to and from the event.

