No construction closures on state highways over Memorial Day weekend, ADOT says

The Memorial Day weekend will bring a break from temporary construction-related closures along state highways, including freeways in the Phoenix area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors will not schedule weekend closures along state-maintained highways from Friday afternoon through late Monday night, May 28.

Drivers should focus on safe driving, including slowing down and using extra caution in existing work zones across the state. The northbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-40 in Flagstaff will remain closed until late this year for a bridge-improvement project. Traffic is detouring east on I-40 and exiting at Butler Avenue in order to access westbound I-40.

As a safety measure, speed limits along I-17 between New River and Sunset Point north of Phoenix will be reduced by 10 mph during peak travel periods over the holiday weekend. For example, speed limits will be reduced along northbound I-17 on Friday and southbound I-17 on Monday.

Arizona’s highway safety recommendations include:

• Check your vehicle, including the tire pressure

• Get some rest before traveling – fatigue is a serious safety risk

• Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver in advance

• Allow extra travel time and be prepared for unscheduled closures

• Buckle up and obey speed limits

• Avoid distractions – don’t text while driving

• Pack extra supplies, including drinking water and snack foods

• Don’t park in areas with grasses or brush – hot vehicle components could start a fire

ADOT also provides highway condition information via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

