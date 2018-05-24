One man shot in drive-by shooting outside St. Joe's Hospital in Phoenix

Police believe the suspect with the knife and the two in the car knew each other. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said the shooter was a passenger in a Toyota that was driving by. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person was shot in the parking lot of the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A drive-by shooting at St. Joseph's Hospital in central Phoenix has left one man hurt on Thursday.

It all started around 2 p.m. when a man tried to fight two men inside the emergency room. He then left, according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.

About two hours later, when the two men left the hospital, that same man came at them with a knife in the parking lot.

Thompson said during the scuffle, a passenger in a burgundy-colored car that was driving by on Third Avenue fired one shot, hitting one of the two men in the leg. The 27-year-old's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The other man, 26, wasn't hurt.

Thompson said the man with the knife then ran off but was later caught by an off-duty police officer.

Thompson said it was just coincidence that the crime happened at the hospital.

"We have nothing that would tie to the hospital," Thompson said.

The two suspects in the car are still on the run.

Police believe the 19-year-old suspect with the knife and the two in the car knew each other.

The emergency room of St. Joe's hospital was open during the investigation.

Anyone with information about two suspects in the car is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

