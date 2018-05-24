'Wonder Woman' escorts 6-year-old patient to surgery

A super patient got a visit from a superHERO this week!

Comicare's "Wonder Woman" paid a visit to 6-year-old Shiann Sloan at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Shiann is a patient there and had to undergo surgery Thursday.

She was born with omphalocele, a condition where her intestines were formed outside her body.

Wonder Woman is Shiann’s favorite superhero!

So the young patient was thrilled when Wonder Woman (a Comicare caped crusader!) took time away from her crime-fighting schedule to escort Shiann right up to the entrance of the operating room.

Comicare is a non-profit corporation that delivers donated comic books to children in medical facilities.

Comicare's website reads:

We recognize how difficult it can be spending any amount of time in a medical facility and try to offer a diversion from an unpleasant time. We often bring costumed “superheroes” to help deliver the comics and we take the time to visit with everyone available. We have also found these visits to be quite a treat for the young siblings of ailing children, as they often feel just as isolated as the patient themselves. Through our mission we have also found this as an opportunity for comic book collectors to donate some of the comics they love, thus sharing the world of comic books with an audience that may have never found them- cultivating a new generation of comic book lovers.

