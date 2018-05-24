AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: Police ID drill rig operator killed in accident

Construction worker Wayne Self was killed in a drill rig accident last Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

The Phoenix Police Department on Friday finally identified the drilling rig operation who was killed when the rig toppled into a hole that collapsed under it.

His name is Melvin Self, 52, but he went by the name Wayne. Self's family indicates in a GoFundMe account recently created that Self was family man and recent grandfather who raised five children.

It took several days of painstaking work for rescue crews to finally locate and recover Self's body Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened while construction crews were working on the Sky Train guideway system at Sky Harbor International Airport. They were digging the holes for the concrete columns that will support the track connecting Terminal 3 with the rental car area.

According to the information on the GoFundMe account, Self's last action was a selfless act of bravery as he yelled for coworkers to get away when the hole began to give way around his drill rig.

[The Wayne Self GoFundMe account]

[PREVIOUS STORY: AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: Recovery operation stretches into 4th day]

Crews had to safely move the rig with two large cranes Tuesday before starting to remove dirt from the hole at the accident site.

Search teams had to deal with an unstable area while searching for the worker and brought in a truck with a vacuum to suck up all the dirt to get to Self.

They had to remove more than 50 tons of dirt from a hole that was more than 30 feet deep.

[TIMELINE: Construction accident at Sky Habor]

On Thursday around noon, crews said they knew the "general location" of the missing machinery operator.

At around 6 p.m., firefighters confirmed they had found Self and were able to recover his body.

[SLIDESHOW: Heavy machinery topples near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.