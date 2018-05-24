MCSO deputies prepare & train for Memorial Day crowds at the lake

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and that means plenty of boaters are hitting the lakes.

It's a fun time of year, but can also be dangerous.

On Thursday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were out in force at Lake Pleasant, preparing for any kind of emergency.

"Our biggest focus out here is just to make sure people are safe," says Ryan Imming with Lake Patrol.

By boat and by air, deputies went over many possible scenarios in which people might need rescuing from the lake.

Divers, aviation teams and lake patrol deputies were all on deck to train for rescues.

Sometimes, especially during a monsoon, someone will get stuck on top of a car,

During Thursday's training, deputies used a rock in the middle of the lake to simulate a car- top rescue.

Deputies say they'll be on the lookout for drunk and speeding boaters this weekend.

"Just because they pay to play doesn't mean there are no rules associated with it," said Imming.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.