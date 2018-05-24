Six Flags buys Wet 'N' Wild Phoenix water park

Get ready for some Six Flags-style fun right here in the Valley. Six Flags is buying Wet 'N' Wild Phoenix.

On Thursday, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with affiliates of Premier Parks, LLC to acquire the lease rights to five more parks.

One of those parks is the Valley’s Wet ‘N’ Wild.

Wet 'N’ Wild Phoenix is the largest water park in Arizona, featuring 35 acres of high-speed slides and two pools, and also offering a Wet 'N' Wild Jr. section with kid-friendly versions of some of the park’s most thrilling attractions.

The other four parks being acquired by Six Flags are:

Wet n’ Wild Splashtown, Houston’s largest water park

Darien Lake near Buffalo, NY, a resort that includes a theme park, water park, campground, hotel and amphitheater

Frontier City, an iconic western-themed park in Oklahoma City

White Water Bay, near Frontier City, a tropical oasis with more than 25 acres of water slides, interactive water play areas, and pools

“Today’s announcement represents another milestone in our strategic North-American growth initiative to seek out park acquisitions that expand our addressable market,” said Six Flags Chairman, CEO, and President, Jim Reid-Anderson. “These are all fantastic properties that complement our existing portfolio and provide tremendous added value and cross-visitation opportunities for our extensive Membership and Season Pass base.”

Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and upon closing of the transactions, will be the largest water park operator in North America. With the addition of these five properties that entertained approximately two million guests in 2017, there will be an additional 20 million guests within a 100-mile radius of a Six Flags park, significantly expanding the company’s national footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding properties and employees into our family of parks and look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in these key markets,” added Reid-Anderson.

The transactions are expected to close by June.

Wet 'N' Wild opened for the season in March. The park is located within the Maricopa County's Adobe Dam Regional Park, at 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale, AZ, 85310.

