Police looking for suspect who attacked 2 men in downtown Phoenix

Officers are looking for a man who attacked two men that left one of the victims with serious injuries in downtown Phoenix, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Police said the suspect started a conversation with two men sitting outside near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.

The exchange turned heated when the suspect used "biased language" and the suspect threw one man to the ground and repeatedly kicked him, police said.

The second man tried to stop the attack but was assaulted as well, police said. The suspect then took off.

The first victim had serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, tall, heavy build and was wearing a blue and white checkered short sleeved shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

The police department released video of the suspect but not the confrontation. They also released a sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

