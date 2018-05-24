Cottonwood employee accused of forging drinking water tests

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Cottonwood employee accused of forging bacteria test results in drinking water.

Prosecutors say Hans Burnett is a foreman at the Cottonwood Water Testing Laboratory.

He allegedly changed test results submitted to state regulators to replace positive results for bacterial contamination with negative results.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Burnett is facing felony charges of fraudulent schemes and practices and forgery.

Burnett allegedly instructed subordinate employees to modify the test results and paperwork associated with drinking water compliance samples in Cottonwood from 2015 to 2016.

Authorities say the altered results were submitted to the state Department of Environmental Quality as part of Cottonwood's drinking water compliance obligations.

It was unclear Thursday if Burnett has legal representation yet for his case.

