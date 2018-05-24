Good Samaritan killed trying to help driver who crashed on Loop 202 Red Mountain

DPS confirmed that a vehicle hit the wall on the eastbound side of the freeway. (Source: Arizona's Family viewer)

A good Samaritan trying to help a driver who crashed on the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway was hit by a car and killed Thursday.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain near Recker Road.

According to the Department of Public Safety, it started when the driver of an SUV lost control as they tried to get off the freeway at Recker Road. The SUV veered left, down the gravel embankment and across the freeway and then hit the center wall.

That driver was not hurt, but the SUV was blocking the center emergency lane and part of the HOV lane.

DPS said three people stopped their vehicles in the HOV lane to offer assistance. Two of them got out of their vehicles and were trying to get oncoming traffic to move over, DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

One of those people was hit by a vehicle that had swerved into the center emergency lane to avoid the stopped cars.

"The vehicle then swerved to the right across the HOV lane, striking the [good Samaritan] ... who was outside his vehicle," Mehr explained.

That person, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Nobody else was hurt.

Eastbound Loop 202 was closed and traffic was taken off at Higley Road while investigators were on the scene. That closure lasted a little more than two hours.

[MAP: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Recker Road]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.