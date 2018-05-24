Buttermilk & Angry Sauce Brined Crispy Chicken

Ingredients

Marinade:

1 chicken, 8 pieces

1 qt buttermilk

2 oz CrystalsSauce

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp granulated garlic

Directions

Mix all ingredients with a whisk and place in large container; add chicken and brine minimum of 6 hour and up to 48 hours

Fried Chicken

Ingredients

1 chicken, 8 pieces

4 cups Flour Dredge

2 quarts oil

Directions

Pour oil into a large, heavy bottomed cast iron skillet with high sides, to a depth of a few inches. Heat oil to 325. Set a rack on a baking sheet or tray. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk brine and allow excess to drip off, place in the flour mixture and coat completely and evenly. Shake off any excess; place on plate and continue with remaining 7 pieces. Fry the pieces of chicken skin-side down in batches as to not crowd the pan for about 10 minutes, turn the pieces over and cook an additional 7-8 minutes or until white meat reaches internal temperature of 165 and dark meat 180. Remove chicken to the rack and drain and rest.

Brother’s Tangy Slaw

Ingredients

Slaw dressing:

2 cups mayonnaise

2/3 cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup white sugar

¼ cup soy

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp kosher salt

Slaw Mix:

1 head green cabbage

1 cup green onions, chopped ¼”

1 cup cilantro leaves, rough chopped

Directions

Mix all dressing ingredients together with wire whisk store sealable container. Slice the cabbage into ¼” strips, toss together with green onions and cilantro

Service

In mixing bowl combine 6 cups slaw mix with 1 cup dressing