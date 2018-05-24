New dock at Pleasant Harbor Marina won't be ready in time for Memorial Day weekend

It's been almost a year since a monsoon damaged Pleasant Harbor Marina's floating dock at Lake Pleasant in Peoria.

The July 2017 storm damaged the dock in several places.

Chad Case, the marina's general manager, hoped to have it replaced with a new dock in time for the 2018 Memorial Day weekend.

However, it's not ready. Right now, it's roped off and people can't use it. Utility lines and tile covers still need to be installed.

"It's not ideal at all," said Case, who expects as many as 10,000 people a day this weekend.

Right now, visitors have to take a short ferry boat ride to Dillon's restaurant and offices to rent a boat, kayak, or paddleboard, which is how they've been operating for months.

He expects people to wait in long lines, possibly up to 20 minutes or longer to get to the marina.

"It is what it is. So just the biggest thing is to understand and have patience. We're doing the best we can to get people to and from," said Case.

Part of the damaged dock has been removed from the water. Other parts are still floating and have been moved to the side.

The multimillion-dollar project is improving and re-engineering the floating dock system. Case said 37 miles of cables have been installed under the water.

Today, divers installed more parts.

Case said it's not an easy process, but will be worth it in the end.

"It won't get blown apart, thrown all over the place like it did during last summer's storm," said Case.

Case said putting in an insurance claim was a process. He explained there are several reasons for the delays, one being the lack of skilled dock builders in Arizona. They've had to be brought in from out of state. Another reason includes storms like Hurricane Irma, which damaged docks in Florida last year.

"It delayed all the construction projects from our manufacturer who builds the docks who we selected to do the job. All those delays pushed us back and pushed us back and here we are Memorial Day weekend and we're not done."

