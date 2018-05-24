Matsukaze Yaki (Sesame chicken loaf)

Serving size 4

Ingredients

1 lb ground chicken

1 leek (small, finely diced)

1 tbsp ginger (freshly grated)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sake

1 egg (beaten)

1 tbsp cooking oil

2 tbsp sesame seeds (toasted)

Mustard sauce

Ingredients

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp ginger (freshly grated)

2 tsp prepared Japanese mustard

Combine the chicken, leek, ginger, soy sauce, sake and egg in a bowl and mix well.

Heat the oil in a small skillet and spread the chicken mixture evenly to cover the bottom of the pan. Cook over medium heat for 2–3 minutes or until the underside of the mixture is brown. Cut the chicken mixture into quarters and turn the wedges over to cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Transfer the chicken wedges to a chopping board

And slice into smaller pieces for serving. Sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and serve with the mustard sauce.

Enjoy!!