As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, May 24

Veterans and Military given opportunity to find solace through Art!

Through a $50K grant from APS, the Phoenix Art Museum is once again offering veterans, active-duty military service members and their families free admission to the museum through Nov. 2018 through their Military Access Program

Military and veterans can simply show a form of identification showing their current or former military status and will be granted access.

The Military Access Program at Phoenix Art Museum is a small way to honor our military and veteran community by providing access to the numerous galleries and installations PAM offers.

Phoenix Art Museum is thankful for the corporate partnership of APS to make this program possible with their funding.

APS is a staunch supporter of our military and veteran community AND the arts and culture community and believes this is a perfect opportunity to marry them together.

The power of the arts impacts us all, but for our military/veteran population, it can be transformational and healing

For more information, visit www.phxart.org/MilitaryAccessProgram

To learn more about Phoenix Art Museum, visit www.PhxArt.org, or call (602) 257-1880.

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 257-1880

AAA School Safety Patrol

What is the AAA School Safety Patrol?

AAA School Safety Patrol is a leadership program that focuses improving safety in school communities.

Currently have more than 650,000 patrollers across the country participating in the program.

The program benefits students, schools and the community itself;

Students gain safety awareness and leadership skills.

Schools increase their safety network along walking routes, bus loading zones and carpool areas.

And communities get a safer environment for pedestrians and motorists.

There are annual awards that participating patrollers and patrol advisors can win, which can mean money for the winning schools to grow the AAA School Safety Patrol program even more.

For more information: www.aaa.com/schoolsafety and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AAAArizona

AAA Arizona

602-241-2945

6th Annual World CPR Challenge

It's National Emergency Medical Services Week and AMR, the nation's largest emergency medical provider, is once again participating in the World CPR Challenge. The goal: To provide free compression-only CPR training to people all around Arizona and America.

Why? Because compression-only CPR works to saves lives.

Each year, more than 350,000 Americans experience sudden cardiac arrest. Using compression-only CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival from a sudden cardiac arrest while awaiting the arrival of EMS crews.

Compression-only CPR uses hard, fast, and rhythmic chest compressions to allow oxygenated blood to flow through the body. That keeps the brain and other essential organs alive until first responders arrive and can restart the heart.

It only takes five minutes to learn compression-only CPR. Everyone is encouraged to learn how to recognize the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and perform this life-saving technique.

Since 2013, AMR has trained nearly 300,000 people in compression-only CPR across the US.

In 2010, the AMR bystander CPR rate was 21.4%. That means across the US, about 1 in 5 emergency calls for sudden cardiac arrest had a bystander perform CPR. Today, that number is almost 50% across the country.

As we continue to train more people each year in CPR, we believe the number of survivors from sudden cardiac arrest will increase as well.

For more information visit: https://www.amr.net/home/maricopa and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMRCentralAZ/

National Salad Month-Grimaldi's Pizzeria

May is National Salad Month

As the Valley is starting to heat up, this salad is a great way to stay cool, hydrated and satisfy your stomach.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria seasonal salad right now is the Watermelon Salad

Watermelon is a great seasonal ingredient that also is very good for you!

Watermelons are 92% water and soaked with vital nutrients in each bite

Other salads at Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Spinach Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Kale Chopped Salad

For more information: https://www.grimaldispizzeria.com/

Grimaldi's Pizzeria Park West

9788 W Northern Ave #1440, Peoria, AZ 85345

Phone: (623) 486-4455

