Arizona events for 4th of July 2018

Summer is almost here and, of course, that means it's time to gear up for the Fourth of July.

Independence Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so there are many celebrations leading up to the holiday and on the holiday itself.

Here's a list of some of the July 4 festivities around the state.

JUNE 30

Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m.

Deer Valley Park - 19602 N. 19th Ave in Phoenix

This free event features live entertainment, an inflatable fun zone, dinner from the local food truck row, and valuable information from community resource booths. The highlight of the evening is a spectacular fireworks display. For more information, call 602-495-3735 or click here.

JULY 3

Anthem's Independence Day Celebration (Anthem)

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 6 to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway



Celebrate at Anthem's Independence Day Celebration with the traditional fireworks display, fun rides, activities and festival food. Families can bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy the spectacular event. For more information, call 623-742-4510 or click here.

JULY 4

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Rd in Scottsdale

This cool event is being held indoors at WestWorld and features a petting zoo, pony rides, a stunt dog show, a BMX show, Jurassic 4th Dino Crew, carnival rides, a bull riding rodeo and of course, food and drinks and fireworks.

Adult tickets can be purchased in advance for $15/general admission; VIP tickets in advance are $25, and include reserved open seating for fireworks, unlimited access to the VIP area food & beverage stations, exclusive access to a photobooth.

Kids general admission ticket are $12 in advance; Kids VIP tickets are $30 in advance. Kids 5 and under free. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Phoenix Zoo - 455 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix

The Phoenix Zoo will be serving up a classic summer BBQ and topping off the evening with a very special viewing of the Tempe Town Lake Fireworks Spectacular show at a "VIP" seating area in the back of the Zoo. There will be free carousel rides and free entrance to Stingray Bay along with some special animal viewing.

Tickets are $45 for kids and adults age 13 and over, tickets for kids age 3-12 are $35 and kids 2 and under get in free.

For more information, click here.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:20 p.m.

Tempe Town Lake - 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

Kiwanis Club of Tempe 67th Annual Fireworks Spectacular will present a fireworks show shot from Mill Avenue Bridge. The fireworks spectacular will be launched from the Mill Avenue Bridge and choreographed to music for all tastes and interests including patriotic, pop, country, and more. There will also be a family fun fest and a food court.

For more information click here.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Tumbleweed Park - 745 E Germann Rd in Chandler

Celebrate America and our heritage at this traditional fireworks show on Independence Night at Tumbleweed Park presented by the City of Chandler and produced by R-Entertainment.

Parking is $5 per vehicle. For more information, click here.

Westgate Firework Fest (Glendale)

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Westgate Entertainment District - 6751 N Sunset Blvd in Glendale

Celebrate Independence Day at Westgate with two music stages, family entertainment, a cool water zone, food from more than 20 restaurants, a lively bar scene and a pyrotechnic spectacular! Westgate Firework Fest is free & open to the public.

For more information click here.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mesa Amphitheater/Mesa Convention Center Complex - 263 N. Center Street in Mesa

This free festival includes live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, Revolutionary War reenactments, Freedom Express trackless train, family fun, fireworks and much more!

For more information, click here.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:30 p.m.

Apache Junction High School football stadium - 2525 S Ironwood Dr in Apache Junction

The Fourth of July Celebration will have live entertainment, food, game booths, bicycle, wagon and tricycle decorating contest, water slides and more.

For more information, click here, or call 480-983-2181.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park - 300 E. Indian School Rd in Phoenix

The 33rd annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th will feature one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The free and non-alcoholic family event annually attracts 100,000-plus participants.

Included in this year's event will be two stages featuring international recording artists, a variety of vendors offering festival-style food and beverage, arts and crafts, interactive exhibits and a classic car display. Youth activities, rides and inflatables, and a water spray zone will be part of Kids' World.

For more information, click here, or call 602-534-3378.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N. 83rd Ave in Peoria

The All-American Festival will have live entertainment, food eating contests, a cornhole tournament and family-friendly activities. There will also be a water zone with water inflatables and slides to beat the heat.

For more information, click here.

