Arizona Super Bowl Committee brings Gov. Ducey as 'the closer'

With competition from new stadiums in Las Vegas & Los Angeles, the Arizona Super Bowl Committee knew they had to put together a ‘wow’ presentation at the NFL Owners Meetings.

To get the big game in 2023, they brought in a big name.

[READ MORE: Arizona to host Super Bowl LVII in 2023]

Governor Doug Ducey flew down to Atlanta and helped finish off the proposal. Ducey spent the previous evening at the White House having dinner with the President.

"He was the closer on the pitch. I’ve seen him do this on so many difference business deals," said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. "Many of the owners I talked with said how impressed they were that the Governor was there in person."

Ducey helped close a pitch that sold Arizona’s ability to grow over the next five years. The proposal cited 22 miles of new freeway, light rail at the airport, approximately seven thousand new hotel rooms, and $100 million in upgrades to University of Phoenix Stadium.

"It’s this community that closed this deal," said Gov. Ducey. "The amount of leaders and influencers. They haven’t said ‘we won’t try that again.' When Michael Bidwill says that there have been 11 different cities that have hosted a Super Bowl since Tampa Bay and we’re the ones that have done it twice. That’s a testament to the people of Arizona. I was proud to lead the delegation."

[RELATED: Counting down to the 57th Super Bowl]

Part of that reaching out appears to be a mending of the relationship between the Cardinals and the City of Glendale. Mayor Jerry Weiers was on hand at the kickoff announcement and appears to have moved on from any differences he had with the team. Weiers predicted the 2015 Super Bowl would be a financial flop and complained publicly about not having tickets to the game.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports]

"Couldn’t be happier with the Super Bowl coming, very, very exciting," said Mayor Weiers. "Working with the Cardinals organization has really, really been great. The thing that are happening in this Valley, in our city and in our state are phenomenal."

A W.P. Carey Business school study at ASU estimates the 2015 Super Bowl had a $719 million dollar economic impact on the Valley. Over 121,000 out of town guests visited.

Super Bowl 57 will be held in Glendale in 2023. Kickoff is only 58 months away!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.