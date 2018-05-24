Inflammation: The cause of all disease

Inflammation allows us to get over a virus or heal a cut but not all inflammation is helpful. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Inflammation is something you may hear a lot about these days but what exactly is it and why should you care? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dr. Dylan Foster from the Advanced Allergy Relief and Wellness Center explained that inflammation is our body's natural response to heal itself so it's a good thing until it isn't.

He said sometimes inflammation becomes chronic and stays even after the body has healed.

This leads to diseases including heart disease, gut disorders, even Alzheimer's disease.

So what can we do about it?

"Heavy metals and toxins contribute to 90 percent of the inflammation in our bodies so eliminating those is key," Foster said.

He said this can be done with simple diet and lifestyle changes.

Here are the things he says should be red flags: Exhaustion, headaches, and emotional changes that aren't normal for you, joint pain, stomach pain and migraines.

Finally, he says inflammation is, without a doubt, a leading cause of Alzheimer's disease so it's really important to identify your level of inflammation as you age.

