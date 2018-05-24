PD: 2 suspects in custody, 1 hurt following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

No officers were injured in the incident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two suspects are in custody with one being injured after an officer was forced to fire his handgun early Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Seventh Avenue and Bell Road when they observed a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and an unreadable license plate, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

"They attempted to do a traffic stop on the motorcycle and the motorcycle driver failed to yield to the officers, failed to stop for them," said Fortune.

The motorcycle was occupied by two people, a male driver and female passenger.

The officers did not pursue the motorcycle, said Fortune.

The motorcycle continued on Bell Road toward Seventh Street. At Seventh Street and Union Hills, motor officers finishing up with an unrelated collision investigation encountered the motorcycle as it turned into a neighborhood.

One of the motor officers followed the suspects into the neighborhood when he encountered the motorcycle laying on the ground, said Fortune.

The 24-year-old female passenger was in some bushes near a residence when the officer began to give commands.

The driver, a 43-year-old man who has not been identified, confronted and pointed a handgun at the officer, said Fortune. The officer opened fire and struck the man.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

By Arizona's Family's count, that makes the 36th officer-involved shooting in the Valley.

"It's concerning, it's one of those things that we've seen the highest of our officer-involved shootings this year," said Fortune. "We don't understand that trend and obviously, it's something the chief is working with other law enforcement partners and academic institutes to find out why this is happening.

"Why are people choosing to point handguns at officers, forcing officers to take action?"

The second suspect fled from the scene and police began to search. They eventually located her not too far from the scene, Fortune said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon has been in the department for 16years, Fortune said.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation and southbound Seventh Street was restricted near Loop 101 while they finished investigating the scene.

South bound 7th Street from the 101 fwy is restricted to one lane due to OIS. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/h6OcKFOswQ — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 24, 2018

