Busting in with guns drawn; police investigate Arcadia break-ins

They’re breaking in with guns drawn. Home surveillance video captured a crew of armed robbers busting down the door of an Arcadia home Wednesday.

At least two of the five men had handguns drawn as they approached the home near 42nd Street and Indian School Road around 9:30 a.m.

About two blocks away, on Glenrosa Avenue, another home was ransacked Wednesday morning.

Blair Scalise said she came home to find several drawers open and her belongings rifled through.

“The feeling of violation was just immense,” she said.

Scalise said it appears the suspects entered through a doggy door but only made off with a laptop.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police Department said officers are investigating a third reported break-in also on Glenrosa. That incident occurred on Monday, she said.

The break-ins Wednesday happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood where the majority of homes have placards advertising home security systems.

In the first break-in, near 41st Place and Turney Avenue, the homeowner said her security alarm went off and apparently spooked the men. They retreated over her back wall empty-handed.

But the security placard outside Scalise’s home didn’t prevent the break-in there less than an hour later. Her alarm system happened to be disabled at the time.

“Anyone who thinks, ‘I'll just put some stickers on the windows and some signs on the door and that will cover me,’ I think the time for that has passed,” she said.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

