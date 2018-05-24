Busting in with guns drawn; police investigate Arcadia break-ins

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

They’re breaking in with guns drawn. Home surveillance video captured a crew of armed robbers busting down the door of an Arcadia home Wednesday.

At least two of the five men had handguns drawn as they approached the home near 42nd Street and Indian School Road around 9:30 a.m.

About two blocks away, on Glenrosa Avenue, another home was ransacked Wednesday morning.

Blair Scalise said she came home to find several drawers open and her belongings rifled through.

“The feeling of violation was just immense,” she said.

Scalise said it appears the suspects entered through a doggy door but only made off with a laptop.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police Department said officers are investigating a third reported break-in also on Glenrosa. That incident occurred on Monday, she said.

The break-ins Wednesday happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood where the majority of homes have placards advertising home security systems.

In the first break-in, near 41st Place and Turney Avenue, the homeowner said her security alarm went off and apparently spooked the men. They retreated over her back wall empty-handed.

But the security placard outside Scalise’s home didn’t prevent the break-in there less than an hour later. Her alarm system happened to be disabled at the time.

“Anyone who thinks, ‘I'll just put some stickers on the windows and some signs on the door and that will cover me,’ I think the time for that has passed,” she said.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio