Counting down to the 57th Super Bowl

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The state of Arizona was selected to host the 2023 Super Bowl by the NFL. This will be the fourth time Arizona will host a Super Bowl. Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl in 1996, 2008 and 2015. 

[APP USERS: Click here for countdown clock]

READ: Arizona to host Super Bowl LVII in 2023 (May 23, 2018)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.