Toddler hospitalized after being pulled out of pool, Gilbert FD said

Posted: Updated:
A boy's mother pulled him from a backyard pool in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A boy's mother pulled him from a backyard pool in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Fire crews said the child didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when they arrived. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Fire crews said the child didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when they arrived. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
It appears there was no barrier around the pool. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) It appears there was no barrier around the pool. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after firefighters said he was pulled from a pool in Gilbert on Wednesday evening.

It happened near Elliot and McQueen roads.

The boy's mother pulled him from the pool and started CPR, the fire department said.

Fire crews said the child didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when they arrived. 

He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters didn't give an update on the boy's condition.

It appears there was not a fence around the pool.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.