Toddler hospitalized after being pulled out of pool, Gilbert FD said

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after firefighters said he was pulled from a pool in Gilbert on Wednesday evening.

It happened near Elliot and McQueen roads.

The boy's mother pulled him from the pool and started CPR, the fire department said.

He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters didn't give an update on the boy's condition.

It appears there was not a fence around the pool.

