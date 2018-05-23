Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Phoenix

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman in Phoenix, authorities said.

On March 21, a woman was walking in the area of 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 12:05 a.m. when a man offered her a ride. The 38-year-old woman accepted the ride and the suspect drove her to 34th and Van Buren streets where he sexually and physically assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He had short dreadlocks on the top of his head, a chin-strap beard and possibly full tattoos on both arms, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a black or dark colored 2014-2017 four-door Volkswagen, possibly a CC with chrome rims, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.