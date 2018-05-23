Police identify robbery suspect who was shot by police in central Phoenix

Police said Bacon pointed a gun at the officer so he shot him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man who police said stole a man's necklace and was later shot by an officer.

His name is Brandon Bacon and was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and a weapons possession violation.

According to court documents, the 35-year-old ripped a necklace off of a man near the CVS at Central Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon.

He then rode off on a bicycle while the victim ran after him down Central Avenue.

A police officer in a marked SUV saw the chase and got out to investigate. He heard the victim yelling that he was just robbed.

The officer then tried to detain Bacon, who struck a curb and fell off of his bicycle, police said.

Bacon then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer, court paperwork said. That's when the 36-year-old officer fired his gun and hit Bacon.

Bacon then threw his gun and ran but was caught outside a nearby condo complex.

The officer said he hurt his hand during the scuffle but didn't need to go to the hospital.

Bacon was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said he is a convicted felon and isn't allowed to have a gun.

On Wednesday, he was released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Bacon didn't answer any questions about the incident, police said.

