Attorney general investigating after Phoenix bridal shop suddenly closed

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is investigating the owner of a central Phoenix bridal shop that unexpectedly closed earlier this month.

A number of soon-to-be brides say they purchased dresses from Pearl Bridal and were given little to no communication after the shop closed the weekend of May 12. Since then, some customers have told Arizona's Family they received their dresses in the mail without alterations. Other customers have not received anything.

“We take complaints like this very seriously,” says Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“That will give us a better sense of whether this was inadvertent, accidental, or does it fall more on the scale of being systematic and a con,” says Brnovich.

“You see how excited they are, you see them crying in their dress because they love it, and how could you take advantage of that?” says Pearl Bridal customer, Shelby Carter.

Carter says she came to Pearl Bridal when she found an offer online.

“Any dress for $899, I’m in,” says Carter who says she paid about $1,000 up front for the dress plus alterations. “You know I actually cried in that dress and they say that’s the sign.”

Carter says a friend showed her our report on Pearl Bridal's sudden closure.

“I was like, jaw dropped immediately, like, oh my gosh, I can’t add another stressful thing,” says Carter. “Like, this cannot be true.”

Arizona's Family attempted again to reach the Pearl Bridal owner at a residential address listed in corporate filings. The couple who rented the home to the owner and her family were on site and told Arizona's Family they received an email May 17 saying the family had suddenly moved out.

