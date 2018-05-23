2 arrested after pursuit ends in Phoenix, per DPS

No one was hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

DPS said one suspect was driving recklessly. (Source: ADOT)

Two people were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday in the Valley.

It came to an end on the northbound side of State Route 51 just before 3 p.m.

Video from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows two suspects on the ground and in handcuffs.

The Department of Public Safety said the chase started because one suspect was involved in reckless driving. That driver hit another vehicle, according to DPS.

No one was hurt.

DPS didn't say where the pursuit began.

