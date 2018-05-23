Experts: ‘Alarming’ drought conditions hit US Southwest

Experts: ‘Alarming’ drought conditions hit US SouthwestPosted: Updated:
Florida teacher explains why he drowned raccoons in front of students
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren't cruel or inhumane.More >
Family of 6 that lost everything in mobile home fire asking for help
A Phoenix family of six is in a new home after their mobile home caught fire one week ago. While they have a roof over their heads, everything else is gone. Anything not touched by the flames is now damaged by smoke, the O'Conners are now having to start over.More >
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.More >
Why the FBI wants you to reset your internet router
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Fourth Scottsdale Unified administrator to resign
Dr. Pamela Sitton, who led the district’s human resources department, was placed on paid leave last month for “allegations of unprofessional conduct.”More >
Harvard graduate surprises Yuma teacher with inspirational invitation
Most teachers give everything they have for their students, and one Yuma native recently found an incredible way to say, “Thank you.”More >
Woman slips note to veterinary staff pleading for rescue from boyfriend, police say
A woman who told authorities she had been beaten and threatened by her boyfriend escaped from him after slipping a note to staff at a Florida veterinary hospital.More >
Gas leak forces dozens out of Buckeye apartment complex
The apartment complex, which is located near 9th Street and MC85, had an underground gas leak around 9 p.m.More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Toasty Tuesday and Wednesday, big heat this weekend
It's going to be hot Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll see a slight reprieve before a big warm-up on Sunday. More Arizona weather at http://www.azfamily.com/weatherMore >
