PD: Elementary school in Mesa evacuated due to anonymous threat

Students at an elementary school were evacuated due to an anonymous threat, police said on Wednesday.

It happened at Jefferson Elementary School near Main Street and Power Road around 2 p.m.

Minutes later, police said the school was cleared and nothing was found.

No one was hurt.

Police haven't said what the threat specifically was.

An investigation is underway.

