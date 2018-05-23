Several cars, unmarked police car involved in fatal accident in Mesa

Officers are currently investigating a fatal accident in Mesa that involves several vehicles and an unmarked police vehicle.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street and Mesa Drive.

Three detectives were in the police vehicle when it was hit while waiting at a traffic light.

None of the officers was injured in the accident.

The unidentified adult driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Light rail service was shut down west of Mesa Drive.

